Northland man David Mane who shot another in Moerewa jailed for 3 years

Northlander David Mane was jailed for 3 years in the High Court at Whangārei on Tuesday on charges including shooting a man in Moerewa with a shotgun

Northlander David Mane was jailed for 3 years in the High Court at Whangārei on Tuesday on charges including shooting a man in Moerewa with a shotgun

A Northland man who shot another with a shotgun, before fleeing police and leading them on a week-long man hunt has been jailed for 3 years.

David Mane, 21, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei on Tuesday for sentencing on nine charges that stemmed from events in June 2020.

Mane had earlier pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent to injure with reckless disregard after he fired a shotgun at a man in Moerewa in June, last year; one count of presenting a firearm at a person; one of possessing explosives (ammo for the shotgun); one of receiving stolen goods (the firearm and ammo); two of unlawfully possessing firearms; one of failing to stop for police; one of driving while disqualified and one of assault on a female.

Mane was arrested after shooting the man on Moerewa's Wynyard St at close range, triggering a week-long police manhunt and the three-day closure of Moerewa School.

The man Mane shot had gone to the address with his brother and a friend after the man's motorbike was stolen and found at the home.

Mane shot the man in the stomach and legs as he was backing down the driveway.

About a week earlier Mane had presented a stolen shotgun - that was taken in a burglary in Whangārei - at another man.

After shooting the man in Moerewa on June 20, Mane later assaulted a woman who had been coming to the aid of her partner, who was being beaten by Mane's associate.

In court Justice Michael Robinson imposed a total end sentence of three years in jail, from a starting point of five year's imprisonment. Justice Robinson gave a total discount of 40 per cent on the starting point to take into account of mitigating factors, including Mane's youth - he was 19 at the time of the offending - his relatively early guilty plea on the charges; his poor upbringing and his genuine remorse.

The judge said Mane's offending was serious and he needed to be held accountable for his actions, as well as sending a deterrent to others who considered such actions. He said the victims had ongoing effects, particularly the man shot, who while not seriously injured, and discharged from hospital the same day, still feared for his safety.

Mane had been keen to undergo restorative justice with his victims, but none of them wanted to do so.

However, Justice Robinson said, there was also the requirement to impose the least restrictive sentence under the circumstances and, hopefully, rehabilitate Mane.

He said several reports presented to him, including a cultural impact report, showed that Mane had a terrible upbringing, was brought up around gang and domestic violence and drug abuse.

''You come from a very sad and unfortunate background. There's no question you had a very dysfunctional start to your life,'' the judge said.

He said Mane's father was violent gang member who regularly abused Mane's mother and Mane himself.

Mane said he grew up with violence and violence was how he dealt with situations. The judge said this showed his impetuosity and youth.

The pre sentence report writer found that Mane was a high risk of reoffending.

''You have expressed willingness to undergo rehabilitation and I hope that's right. (A psychologist who has been dealing with Mane since 2018) said she had noticed a real change in you in the last six months and that (Mane) is starting to take rehabilitation seriously. I hope she's right.''

Moerewa man David Mane was jailed for 3 years on a raft of charges including shooting a man in the town with a shotgun.

Justice Robinson said that was now in Mane's hands and he sent Mane down with a hope that he finally rehabilitated or he would be back before the courts.

Mane has spent 15 months in custody on remand and that time would be taken off his sentence.

Mane was represented by Wayne McKean while the Crown Prosecutor was Richard Annandale.

■ Mane was originally in the courtroom for his sentencing at 9am, but had to be sentenced via AVL from Ngawha Prison after he left the dock during his sentencing and returned to the cells below the courthouse. He was then taken to Ngawha and the sentencing was done at 3pm.