Northland news in brief: Cycle trail closed; and powhiri for Ngātiwai CEO

The Opua to Taumarere long bridge section of the cycle trail will be closed for two weeks from next week. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Opua to Taumarere long bridge section of the cycle trail will be closed from June 8 to 22 for geotechnical inspections to take place. People are being advised to start their bike/walk from Kawakawa and can find parking at the United Kawakawa Rugby Club. Two more locations with parking and toilet facilities are from Railway Rd beside the Kawakawa Bowling Club off State Highway 11, and Te Hononga Civic Centre.

Welcome for new CEO

A pōwhiri at Mokau Marae at 10.30am today will welcome new Ngātiwai Trust Board Te Raukura (CEO), Hūhana Lyndon. The trust board will officially appoint the vibrant and hardworking mother of three daughters to lead the iwi in its new strategic direction. "I am excited to have this day finally arrive, I cannot wait to get my feet under the desk to start working with my new team," Lyndon said. "I have learned a lot during my time leading Ngāti Hine Forestry and have been fortunate to have been guided by great leadership. I am looking forward to applying these learnings into a Ngātiwai context."

Duo in court

Two women charged over a robbery that left an elderly Tikipunga resident with severe bruises to her face have appeared in court. Shalia Leaf and Megan Clarke have been jointly charged with aggravated robbery. The charges come after a woman, in her 80s, was driving into the entrance of a property in Tikipunga when a white station wagon overtook her and stopped suddenly at about 9.50pm on May 13. The passenger of that vehicle got out and approached the victim's car, unlocked it through the window and allegedly assaulted her before fleeing with her handbag. Leaf has been remanded in custody to reappear in the court on June 8 via AVL, while Clarke has been remanded on bail to reappear on June 28.

Shooter pleads guilty

A Kawakawa man who shot a man at close range last year and triggered a week-long police manhunt, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges. David Mane, 20, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei yesterday before Justice Rebecca Edwards. Mane pleaded guilty to presenting a firearm against another person, wounding with reckless disregard, unlawfully possessing a firearm, unlawfully possessing ammunition, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, assaulting a female and receiving stolen goods. The most serious charges stem from a firearms incident on Wynyard St, in Moerewa, on June 20, last year. Mane is due back in court for sentencing on September 20. Justice Edwards issued Mane with a first strike warning under the Three Strikes Law.

Driver to reappear

A Whangārei man charged with causing death and injury while driving with excess blood alcohol will appear in court again later this month. Camron Muriwai has yet to enter pleas to charges of causing death while driving with excess blood alcohol and causing injury while driving with excess blood alcohol. The charges relate to a crash into a power pole near Whangārei Hospital on intersection of Maunu Rd and Te Mai Rd, on November 23, last year. The back seat passenger, Stacey Sadlier, 18, died as a result and one person was injured. Muriwai will be back before the court on June 28.

From Puccini to pop

Internationally renowned tenor Simon O'Neill ONZM, pop diva Jackie Clarke MNZM and veteran musical theatre baritone Tim Beveridge, accompanied by Grammy-nominated pianist Dr Stephen Small, will perform from 7.30pm at Kerikeri's Turner Centre tomorrow evening. The songs are from Puccini to Lloyd Webber, Cole Porter to Queen, from worlds of opera, musical theatre and pop. Admission adults $89.90, seniors, students and children $79.90.