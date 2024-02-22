The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

A Te Whatu Ora IT worker accused of leaking Covid-19 vaccine data has appeared in court.

The agency has identified 12,000 people so far whose personal information was included in the data leak, and has warned that number could continue to rise.

Barry Young, 56, appeared in the Wellington District Court today, having earlier pleaded not guilty to a charge of dishonestly taking health agency data and spreading it online.

Young’s supporters packed the public gallery this morning after crowding on the footpath outside the courthouse with signs bearing messages about freedom and justice.

Barry Young waving to supporters during an earlier hearing in the Wellington District Court. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His appearance was brief, with his lawyer noting there had been an issue receiving disclosure from police. He asked the matter be put off to a callover date in April.

Young’s supporters waved to him from the gallery as he stood in the dock.

After Judge Tania Warburton remanded Young on bail, he left the courtroom announcing the word “freedom”.

One of his supporters chimed in, saying “truth is not a crime”.

The data Young allegedly shared had garnered both local and international attention after initially being shared by conspiracy theorist and former political candidate Liz Gunn.

Te Whatu Ora chief executive Margie Apa has said the information was made available on a downloadable file which was leaked to a US blogsite.

The process of contacting every person who was affected had begun.

“This is a highly complex situation, and our investigation is ongoing. We are working with local and international cyber security experts to assist and monitor for signs of the data being disclosed online,” Apa said in an earlier statement.

“There is also a small group of vaccinated people, who through the use of considerable effort and technical expertise, could potentially be identified within information earlier made publicly available.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



