A man employed by Te Whatu Ora has appeared in court charged with dishonestly accessing vaccination data, which was later posted on the internet and spread rapidly.

Barry Young, 56, appeared in the Wellington District Court today to a standing ovation from a full public gallery.

The data allegedly taken by Young rapidly garnered both local and international attention over the weekend, after initially being shared by conspiracy theorist and former political candidate Liz Gunn.

After a police complaint from Te Whatu Ora, Young was arrested yesterday and charged with dishonestly accessing a computer.

No pleas were entered by his lawyer, and the case is to be recalled this afternoon so bail can be considered. He has applied for bail, but it was opposed by police.

As Young left the court, he shouted “freedom” to the public gallery.

Te Whatu Ora was granted an urgent injunction on Friday to prevent the spread of the data, chief executive Margie Apa said.

“The data, as published on an overseas site, appears to have been anonymised. Analysis of the released data is ongoing, but work so far has not found any National Health Index Numbers or personally identifiable information.”

Apa said an injunction had been used to have information taken down from an overseas website and cyber security specialists are continuing to scan extensively for any other places where the information may appear.

“We sought and were granted an injunction through the Employment Relations Authority that prevents any publication of the data to ensure that we can take all steps to protect the privacy of individuals.”

“The individual has worked in the health system for a number of years. He was authorised to access data as part of his work and was locked out of our systems as soon as we became aware of the unauthorised use,” Apa said.

He had been employed since the inception of Te Whatu Ora last year.

“We take the security of our data very seriously and are extremely disappointed at this gross breach of trust by this individual and his alleged involvement in spreading harmful misinformation.

“We can assure the public that we are doing everything we can to respond to this incident and to safeguard their information.”

The data has since garnered international attention online, and was the subject of a question in the UK’s House of Commons over the weekend from an MP critical of the vaccine.

