New Zealand

Thousands of Covid-19 vaccinators being contacted after personal details leaked

Vita Molyneux
By
Quick Read

Te Whatu Ora is contacting 12,000 New Zealanders who worked as Covid-19 vaccinators after their personal information was found to have been released in a data leak.

Chief executive Margie Apa said the information was made available on a downloadable file which was leaked to a US blogsite by a former employee.

“There is also a small group of vaccinated people, who through the use of considerable effort and technical expertise, could potentially be identified within information earlier made publicly available.”

-More to come

