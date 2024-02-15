Te Whatu Ora is contacting 12,000 New Zealanders who worked as Covid-19 vaccinators after their personal information was found to have been released in a data leak.

Chief executive Margie Apa said the information was made available on a downloadable file which was leaked to a US blogsite by a former employee.

“There is also a small group of vaccinated people, who through the use of considerable effort and technical expertise, could potentially be identified within information earlier made publicly available.”

-More to come



