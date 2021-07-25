Te Reo Ka Rere: Kahuranaki Marae has a dedicated paepae of kaumātua

Te Hauke Marae

Tēna koutoukatoa. This dedicated page called Te Reo Ka Rere supports the refresh of the education curricula in Aotearoa.

Te Reo Ka Rere will feature the following:

■Kupuo te rā —Word of the

day

■Ketuketu kīwaha— Phrases

■Pepeha — Kahungunu

cultural identity

■Whakatauki — Proverb

■Pānui— Information

■Kahungunu pūrakau — Kahungunu stories

TE HAUKE MARAE

These are the traditional sayings of Ngāti Rangikoianake (my hapū or sub-tribe) and of our marae (sacred meeting place) called Kahuranaki.

Ko Kahuranaki te maunga, Kahuranaki is our (sacred mountain),

ko Poukawa te waiu, (Lake) Poukawa is the source of our sustenance,

ko Ngai Te Whatuiapiti te iwi, Ngai Te Whatuiapiti is our tribe.

Ko Ngai Te Rangikoianake te hapū, Te Rangikoianake is our sub-tribe

ko Kahuranaki te marae, Kahuranaki is the marae,

Ko Te Hapuku Ika Nui O Te Moana te rangatira, Te-Hapuku-Ika-Nui-O-Te-Moana is the chief

TE HAUKE MARAE WHAKATAUAKĪ – PROVERB & WHAKAMĀRAMATANGA – ITS MEANING

Haere koe i mua i te tuara o Te Hapuku, Go forth under the mantle of Te Hapuku

kia kai koe ngā kai whakairo i te rangi, and you reap the treasures of Heaven

A FEW LITTLE FACTS ABOUT TE HAUKE MARAE

Kahuranaki is the name of the marae.

Kahuranaki Marae is situated on State Highway 2, near Poukawa, between Paki Paki and Waipawa. From the marae you can see the prestigous mountain Kahuranaki.

The Kahuranaki Marae Committee consists of 13 members or trustees who actively work in portfolios within the marae such as tikanga, paepae, marae maintenance, grounds, kitchen duties, rangatahi focus, health and wellbeing, hapū development, fundraising and so forth.

Kahuranaki Marae has a dedicated paepae of kaumātua who also support the wider community.

In 2015 Kahuranaki Marae celebrated its centenary.

Like Waimarama Marae, they don't karanga at night. Five o'clock is the cut off during winter.

At the moment the marae is having refurbishments done as part of the funding support through the Provincial Growth Fund application through Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.

Te Hāpuku, sometimes called Te Ika-nui-o-te-moana, was born in 1797 and died in 1878. He was a Ngāti Kahungunu chief and leader of Ngāti Te Whatuiāpiti. Kinship links within Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne and other major tribal groups in Hawke's Bay made him influential throughout the region.

The three Kahungunu chiefs that signed the Treaty of Waitangi together were Hapuku Te Ika nui o Te Moana from Te Hauke, Harawira Mahikai from Waimarama and Hoani Waikato from Pukehou on June 20, 1840.

Te Hāpuku was one of the three Kahungunu chiefs who signed the Tiriti o Waitangi when it arrived on the HMS Herald near the Tukituki River, Waipureku (East Clive) on June 24, 1840. The other two chiefs were Harawira Mahikai from Waimarama and Hoani Waikato from Pukehou.

Kaumātua Jerry Hapuku is the great-great grandson of the Heretaunga chief Te Hapuku.

A LITTLE STORY

'Ko Te Whēao Te Kōhanga o ngā Rangatira' – Te Whēao was a pā tūwatawata, a fortified pā. Te Whēao was in love with Te Whakaaku. At night Te Whēao would send kohu or mist up to Whakaaku and they would copulate and make many more stars.

Our whakapapa comes from Te Whatuiāpiti. Te Whatuiāpiti and Te Hūhuti had a grandson, Te Rangikawhiua, who married Te Horonga-i-te-rangi. Te Rangikawhiua had a brother called Te Rangi Herawera. They both lived on Te Whēao.

One day Te Rangi Herawera decided to leave Te Whēao and go to live on our whenua Puketī. He decided to put a pou in the middle of the lake Poukawa and this pou was to say to his brother Te Rangikawhiua, the eels on my side (the fat ones) are for me and you can have all the skinny ones on your side. This caused his brother to decide to take him to task and they fought each other until the older tuakana killed his teina.

Learn your vowel sounds A (Car) E (Egg) I (Key) O (Or) U (You) to make it easier to pronouce Māori words.

KUPU O TE RĀ – WORD OF THE DAY

Kia piki te ora - Get well

KETUKETU KĪWAHA – PHRASES

Hai tēnei horopaki, he wairua tohutohu tō tēnei kīwaha.

In this context, this idiom discourages exaggeration and dishonesty.



Tama: Titiro, nāku i whakatika te whare.

Māmā: Kia tika rā, Nā kōrua tahi ko Pare!



Tama: Look, I've tidied the house.

Māmā: Get it right, you and Pare both did it!

Content provided by kaumātua Jerry Hapuku, on behalf of Kahuranaki Marae.