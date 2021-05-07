Website of the Year

Tauranga toddler murderer must serve at least 17 years behind bars

4 minutes to read
Tauranga toddler murderer Adrian Clancy was sentenced in the High Court at Tauranga on May 7. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

A Tauranga man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 17-month-old toddler who he violently assaulted.

Adrian Colin Clancy, 39, was sentenced in the High Court at Tauranga this afternoon

