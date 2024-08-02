Drysdale, a two-time Olympic gold medallist rower, said it was an auspicious day for the council’s governance team as they took their oaths in front of family, friends, local MPs, and mayors from other districts.
“Most of us are new to our roles and to the organisation so have much to learn about the multi-billion-dollar business, which is crucial to the health, wellbeing, and everyday lifestyles of the people of Tauranga City.”
Also, for his wife Juliette to wear the mayoress chains his grandmother Joy once wore.
Owens was mayor of Tauranga from 1968 to 1977 and mayor of Mount Maunganui borough from 1971 to 1974.
Making up Drysdale’s team are Steve Morris – Pāpāmoa ward, Rick Curach - Arataki ward, Jen Scoular - Mauao/Mount Maunganui, Glen Crowther - Matua-Otūmoetai, Rod Taylor - Te Papa, Kevin Schuler – Bethlehem, Marten Rozeboom – Tauriko, Hautapu Baker - Welcome Bay and Mikaere Sydney in the new Māori ward Te Awanui.