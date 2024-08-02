Also, for his wife Juliette to wear the mayoress chains his grandmother Joy once wore.

Owens was mayor of Tauranga from 1968 to 1977 and mayor of Mount Maunganui borough from 1971 to 1974.

Tauranga’s new council Marten Rozeboom, Kevin Schuler, Glen Crowther, Steve Morris, Mahé Drysdale, Jen Scoular, Rick Curach, Hautapu Baker, Rod Taylor. Absent: Mikaere Sydney. Photo / David Hall

Making up Drysdale’s team are Steve Morris – Pāpāmoa ward, Rick Curach - Arataki ward, Jen Scoular - Mauao/Mount Maunganui, Glen Crowther - Matua-Otūmoetai, Rod Taylor - Te Papa, Kevin Schuler – Bethlehem, Marten Rozeboom – Tauriko, Hautapu Baker - Welcome Bay and Mikaere Sydney in the new Māori ward Te Awanui.

Sydney was unable to attend due to illness and Drysdale said he looked forward to welcoming him onto council when he was able.

Morris and Curach are the only two to have served on the council previously.

The team of 10, elected on July 20, replaced the government-appointed commission that ran Tauranga from February 2021 after the previous dysfunctional council was sacked.

The new council wanted to ensure Tauranga has a vibrant future, said Drysdale.

“Open and honest debate is a hallmark of democracy, but once the decision is made, it’s the governance team’s job to embrace it, see it through, and support the council to deliver it.

“Our city expects nothing less than governance that is respectful and is united and its determination to deliver the bright future the people of Tauranga want and deserve.”

Drysdale said he looked forward to charting a different course and working with his team and council staff to realise Tauranga’s potential.

Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular said she was disappointed to be the only woman at the council table. Photo / David Hall

Tauranga’s only woman councillor, Scoular, was named deputy mayor.

She said she was disappointed not to be joined by more women at the council table and that the opinions of both genders needed to be represented.

“It will take the effort of every one of us to ensure Tauranga is the best city to live, learn, work and play.

“Our success will be measured not only by the projects we complete or the policies we implement, but by the impact we have on the lives of our people.”

At the next council meeting on August 15, the councillors’ salaries will be decided from the $1.2m remuneration pool.

The minimum yearly salary for a councillor will be $87,695 and Drysdale will earn $179,316.

Committees will also be decided at that meeting.

The council will serve a four-year term rather than the normal three, a first for New Zealand.

