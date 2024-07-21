The final result will be released on or before 3pm on Thursday, once special voting processes have been completed.
Two former councillors have been re-elected in the wards, preliminary results show. Pāpāmoa ward councillor Steve Morris was part of the sacked 2019 council. Arataki ward councillor Rick Curach will serve his seventh term on council after missing out in the 2019 election.
Scoular told the Bay of Plenty Times she was “thrilled” to have the support of her local community and thanked them for electing her.
She went for a run and a swim in the ocean yesterday to celebrate her win.
“I’m looking forward to supporting Mahé [Drysdale] as our mayor to create a strong and capable team to govern our city.”
However, Scoular said she was “sad to be the only woman” on a council of 10 in a “modern city”.
“It really feels like we’re going backwards and I don’t want that for Tauranga.
“I think there were some really good female candidates and I would certainly like to understand better what stopped them being supported.”
Scoular said diversity meant having a “good range of voices” at the table and research showed having an equal split on gender around decision-making tables “is actually where you get the best decisions”.
Te Papa ward councillor Rod Taylor - who received 1249 votes - said in his view, the CBD had “a lot of negative press” recently.
“My priority is concentrating on getting the CBD up and going again.
In his view: “I think they’re [the elected council] probably the right sort of mix that we can go ahead and carry on with the advances that have been made so far by the commissioners without having some of the troubles that they had in the last elected council.”
Tauriko ward councillor Marten Rozeboom - who received 2134 votes - said it was a “privilege” to be elected, but he was disappointed with the overall participation rate.
He said his main concern was around the long-term plan and the affordability of rates.
Pāpāmoa ward councillor Steve Morris - who received 1766 votes - said he was “humbled and honoured to be returned by my community”.
Asked what he planned to do differently this term, Morris said to advocate for the removal of the “double standard” in Pāpāmoa - “the unfair targeted rate on Pāpāmoa East that is three times higher than any other suburb in the city”.
Asked what he hoped to achieve for his ward, Morris said to advocate for rescaling and reprioritising CBD spending and directing it towards transport infrastructure “the whole city is crying out for” - particularly Pāpāmoa residents “who have to travel further and longer in traffic”.
Te Awanui ward councillor Mikaere Sydney - who received 1429 votes - was contacted for comment.
