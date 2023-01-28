Tauranga landslide: Screaming kids ‘covered in mud’ pulled from rubble of destroyed homes

Neighbour Paul Griffin said he heard what he thought was rolling thunder when the slip happened. Video / Carmen Hall

Children, screaming and covered in mud, were caught in the rubble of at least three homes damaged in a Tauranga landslide last night.

Torrential rain is hitting the North Island, causing devastating floods in Auckland and landslips across the Auckland region, Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

A state of emergency is in place in Auckland and Waitomo.

A landslide crashed into homes on Egret Ave in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu about midnight last night.

Residents said they heard a massive rumble that sounded like thunder and then screams.

Neighbour Hayley Vincent saw the aftermath of a landslide that destroyed homes on Egret Ave, Tauranga. Photo / Carmen Hall

“It was very terrifying,” said neighbour Hayley Vincent.

“It was just awful and we were trying to do what we could to help. There were kids calling for help.”

Vincent went to the aid of the mother from the most extensively damaged home and said she was in shock.

“How does anyone survive that,” Vincent said.

Neighbours Brian and Tina Garden said they went outside to see the house in the middle of the street after hearing the slip.

Five kids crawled out of the rubble of the home, screaming and covered in mud.

“They were all covered in mud and one girl had cuts. I ran over and took them towels,” Tina said.

“It was horrendous.”

Most of the emergency services and neighbours came together at the Gardens’ home after the disaster.

One girl was offered a shower while he washed two kids off with the hose.

“It was amazing everyone was alive,” Brian said.

An ambulance came and took some of the children away for assessment.

Dave and Sue Harding outside the landslide on Egret Ave, Tauranga, that destroyed homes. Photo / Carmen Hall

Dave and Sue Harding’s home was damaged in the major slip.

Sue said today it looks like a war zone and they were relieved everyone made it out alive.

A fire incident support vehicle has arrived on the scene the properties are still cordoned off with a police officer standing guard.

Neighbour Charlie Song said he heard screaming in the middle of the night after being alerted by his dog.

“I came out and there were people standing on the street in the pouring rain. It was a shock.”