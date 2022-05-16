Mitchell Te Kani, 51, was killed on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The body of the man killed in an alleged homicide in Tauranga has been returned to his whānau.

Mitchell Te Kani, 51, died at a house on Maungatapu Rd on Saturday night.

An uncle of Te Kani described the night his nephew died as "absolute mayhem", when 30 to 40 young gang members allegedly burst into a family home.

Seven family members were in the home at the time, including three children.

The uncle, whom the Bay of Plenty Times agreed not to name out of fears for his safety, said the family was not actively involved in any gang, which "made it even worse".

Te Kani was described as a family-orientated man and although he had no children of his own, he loved his nieces and nephews and spoiled them.

The uncle said Te Kani's body had been returned from the undertaker and would be taken to Maungatapu Marae today.

Te Kani's body would stay there while the whānau discussed the next steps.

"We can start the formal grieving," he said.

Police are at a property on Maungatapu Rd in Tauranga after a 'disorder incident' overnight left a man dead. Photo / Supplied

The uncle was not at the house when his nephew died, but said witnesses told him it turned into a "scrap", with the family "terribly outnumbered" by gang members.

Three family members were taken to Tauranga Hospital to be examined but were discharged shortly after.

"They were just devastated, knowing that was occurring right in front of their eyes from a mob of people with no discipline at all, that were intent on wreaking havoc."

One neighbour heard objects being thrown, glass shattering and property smashed up before armed police swarmed the area.

On Sunday night, about 40 of Te Kani's close whānau - including his siblings, dad and stepmother - were able to farewell him in the driveway of the property before his body was taken to the coroner, his uncle said.

He said the family was in shock. They read about this sort of thing in newspapers but never expected it to happen to them.

Police were called to a large fight at a house on Maungatapu Rd at 10.30pm on Saturday.

They found Te Kani's body and have opened a homicide investigation.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation was still in its early stage and would not provide specific details for operational reasons.