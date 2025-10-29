Police said real-time intelligence and assessments were used to target persons of interest, with police carrying out 83 search warrants.

Detective Inspector Andrew Alexander said it was the combined efforts of overseas and local partners that allowed them to target and disrupt illicit firearm activity.

Some of the illegal firearms found by police during Operation Black Onyx. Photo / NZ Police

“The contribution from across the country, from all of our police districts and partner agencies, has led to a successful week of disrupting criminals in possession of illegal firearms and provides a real time example of the partnership between New Zealand Police and Te Tari Pūreke - Firearms Safety Authority and the benefits of the Firearms Registry in holding these individuals to account.

“Utilising our intelligence-led approach to target those in possession of illegal firearms, parts or accessories, without appropriate permits, has ensured that illegal firearms are removed from our streets.”

-RNZ