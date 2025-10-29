Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Operation Black Onyx: Dozens arrested in nationwide firearms crackdown

RNZ
2 mins to read

Operation Black Onyx, conducted from October 13 to 19, involved police from Australia and New Zealand. Photo / NZ Police

Operation Black Onyx, conducted from October 13 to 19, involved police from Australia and New Zealand. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Police have arrested 43 people and seized 96 weapons in a national crackdown on illicit firearms.

In a statement, police said the arrests were part of a co-ordinated week of action with partner agencies on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

Operation Black Onyx

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save