Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Kole Stratford jailed for violent assault on woman over meth pipe

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kole Stratford during sentencing in the Nelson District Court on a representative charge that arose from a prolonged assault on a woman, and drugs charges laid when he was on bail for the assault. Photo / Tracy Neal

Kole Stratford during sentencing in the Nelson District Court on a representative charge that arose from a prolonged assault on a woman, and drugs charges laid when he was on bail for the assault. Photo / Tracy Neal

A man fuelled by alcohol and drugs head-butted a woman who tried to take away his meth pipe and smash it.

Kole Stratford then slammed her hand in a car door as she tried to leave, and as she crouched with her arms clasped around her knees, he kicked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save