Mahé Drysdale has won the Tauranga mayoralty by a margin of about 6100 votes, final election results released tonight show.
The same nine councillors named in Sunday’s preliminary results have also been confirmed, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.
The final voter turnout rate was 38.7% after all special votes were processed, just behind 2019′s 40.3% and slightly ahead of 2016′s 38.1%.
Two-time Olympic gold-medallist rower Drysdale won 16,606 votes in the single-transferable vote system, ahead of former Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless on 10,510, singer Ria Hall on 9077 and former deputy mayor Tina Salisbury on 7388.