This story will be updated live as results roll in, and with updates from Bay of Plenty Times reporters out and about in the electorate tonight.

VOTES COUNTED: 12,287, 17.6%

LEADING CANDIDATE: Sam Uffindell, 6,026

2ND CANDIDATE: Jan Tinetti, 2,824

Margin: 3,202

PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 48.77%

2nd PARTY: Labour Party 17.89%

Supporters for three Labour candidates are gathering in Mount Maunganui tonight, as supporters of National’s Sam Uffindell head to a bar in the Tauranga CBD.

Early results show Uffindell and National leading in Tauranga, with Labour and local candidate Jan Tinetti following.

Tinetti, Bay of Plenty’s Pare Taikato and Waiariki’s Toni Boynton are hosting a joint event at Whareroa Marae.

Supporters cheered and clapped as Tinetti, Taikato and Boynton arrived at the marae. The room is decked out in Labour signs along with a banner of pink, black and white balloons.

Tinetti, a former Tauranga school principal, and incumbent MP Uffindell, who has a banking background, are among 10 candidates vying for the Tauranga seat.

There have been reports of long lines at polling places in the electorate today, reflecting a nationwide trend.

The Electoral Commission says anyone in line at a voting place at 7pm will be able to vote.

About 54,000 people were enrolled in Tauranga, with about 12,300 aged 70 or older.

Tauranga is considered a safe blue seat, with five of the past six MPs for Tauranga from National, with the partial exception of Winston Peters who won the seat for National in 1984 before jumping ship and representing the electorate for his new party, New Zealand First.

Peters lost the seat to National’s Bob Clarkson in 2005 and missed out again in 2008 in a hard-fought race against new National candidate, Simon Bridges.

After 14 years as an MP, Bridges announced in March last year he was quitting politics and stepping down as an MP, triggering a by-election.

In May 2022, Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell was chosen as the National Party candidate to stand in the byelection and on June 18, Uffindell won in a landslide victory to replace Bridges.

Sam Uffindell on the campaign trail in Bethlehem last month. Photo / Alex Cairns

Final vote counts released by the Electoral Commission in July 2022 showed Uffindell received 11,613 votes, followed by Labour’s Jan Tinetti with 5259 votes.

In August 2022, Uffindell was stood down from Parliament amid allegations of bullying while he was at university but was later reinstated to caucus after a report by Maria Dew, KC, found the university claims could not be substantiated.

The allegations were raised by Labour leader Chris Hipkins in the final leaders’ debate with National’s Christopher Luxon.

Luxon took a shot at the five ministers who have left Labour this year, to which Hipkins referred the accusations against Uffindell.

“People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. None of my MPs beat people up with a bed leg.”





The candidates

Uffindell is number 57 on his party’s list and is the spokesman for horticulture and the associate spokesman for science, innovation and technology.

Tinetti is number 6 on her party’s list and is the minister of education, women and child poverty reduction.

Tauranga Labour candidate Jan Tinetti. Photo / Andrew Warner

Labour candidates gradually chipped away at Bridges’ margin in recent elections, narrowing it from about 18,000 votes in 2008 to just over 11,000 in 2017.

In the 2020 election, Simon Bridges received 18,721 votes, followed by Jan Tinetti with 16,865 votes.

Tauranga also had an assortment of other minor party candidates to choose from in this election, as well as one independent - Larry Baldock, who is a former MP and former deputy mayor of Tauranga.

The Green Party is represented by Justin Crooks, who exports Manuka honey and promotes electric mobility products and converting fossil fuel vehicles to electric.

Erika Harvey - a community advocate and business owner - is representing New Zealand First.

Christine Young - a former chartered accountant who now runs a martial arts centre - is representing the Act Party.

Jono Langridge is the candidate for the New Conservative Party. Destiny Church pastor Leon Samuels is representing Vision New Zealand.

Chelsea Stokman is representing the Animal Justice Party and Mikaere Sydney is representing Te Pāti Māori.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.