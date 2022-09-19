Focus Live: Luxon announces outcome of Uffindell report. Video / NZ Herald

Sam Uffindell has been reinstated to the National Party's caucus, but a political commentator believes it could be some time before the clouds dissipate around the Tauranga MP.

National stalwarts in the Bay of Plenty are rallying behind Uffindell after the party announced yesterday an independent report found allegations about his behaviour at university could not be substantiated.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, however, slammed the timing of National's announcement, saying releasing the findings on the same day as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was "pretty disrespectful" and "pretty cynical".

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he received the report on Thursday night and had taken the time on Friday to consider it.

The independent report by Maria Dew, KC, found that allegations against Uffindell about his behaviour as a university student towards a female flatmate in Dunedin were not as reported in the media — there were differing accounts and the allegations could not be substantiated.

The independent inquiry was ordered after the woman spoke to RNZ, following Uffindell's earlier admission that he had been a bully at Kings College in Auckland.

Dew's investigation did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside of Uffindell's time at King's College, the National Party said yesterday.

Political commentator Bryce Edwards told the Bay of Plenty Times he felt a bit sorry for Uffindell even though he had been "cleared".

Edwards, a lecturer in Politics at Victoria University, said in his opinion: "I'm just not sure the public are going to be entirely convinced."

He said the National Party's decision not to release the report's findings - it said that was to protect the privacy of those Dew spoke to - had, in his view, left some murkiness in its wake.

"That's their right. There are no rules around this sort of thing but I think it means there will always be questions about [Uffindell's] past."

Edwards said, in his view, it might have better helped the public's understanding if Dew, who prepared the report, was available at yesterday's press conference to answer questions.

In his view: "Politicians come back from these things. But it tends to be easier if there is more transparency."

Edwards believed it would be to Uffindell's advantage to give further interviews for clarification.

"He'd be respected for it. I think people will be willing to move on if they feel he has dealt with it properly."

In the meantime, Edwards said Uffindell "is going to have to work hard and be very humble".

National MP Sam Uffindell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Uffindell admitted the last six weeks had been challenging for himself, his family and all those involved in the investigation. But he said he had not lost his stomach for politics.

"I came here because I think I can make a difference," Uffindell said.

"I've got a lot of work on my hands and I'm going to work really hard [leading up to the next election].

"I'm dedicated to the people of Tauranga and I am going to work incredibly hard to secure their continued loyalty."

Uffindell said it was "quite good" for bullying to be "called out" as the behaviour was "unacceptable".

"I owned what I did and deeply regret it."

National Party president Sylvia Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party president Sylvia Wood said a report about the allegations against Uffindel was received by the party on Thursday night, after an investigation that stretched from August 15.

"Ms Dew's thorough investigation did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside of Sam's time at King's College.

"No one else came forward that considered themselves a victim of Sam's behaviour. Ms Dew's report provides an ability to move forward."

Luxon acknowledged those hurt by Uffindell's past behaviour, saying he was disturbed by the serious allegations.

He said he believed in forgiveness and second chances. Uffindell had shown remorse and understanding of his actions and their effects on others.

"On that basis, the National Party caucus met earlier today [Monday] and Sam has been fully reinstated."

Asked if he had full confidence in Uffindell as an MP, Luxon's reply was: "Absolutely."

Sam Uffindell with National Party president Sylvia Wood and leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Local National Party support and Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Margaret Murray-Benge said she was "very pleased with the decision".

"I've worked in local government for a long time. I've worked with a lot of men and it's not hard to know the good ones from the bad ones.

In her view: "Sam's the perfect MP I think for Tauranga and I think because he has gone through this hard time it will toughen him up."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said he was pleased for Uffindell and his family and for Tauranga.

"It's been a tough process, a fair process and now Tauranga can move on to ensuring that Sam works as hard as he needs to for the city."

Muller said the resolution of the process would bring a sense of relief to the electorate.

"I have a lot of respect for Sam. I think he owned his mistake. He has fronted that with a lot of integrity and pain.

"I think he is a man of integrity and he needs to continue what he's doing which is focusing all his efforts on doing the best job possible for the city of Tauranga and through that earning their respect at the next election."

Former National Party Central North Island chairman Andrew von Dadelszen said he thought the process had been "very thorough".

"I'm really happy for Sam. Now he can get back to the job he's paid to do."

Over the weekend, Uffindell was at a Women's Expo in Tauranga and von Dadelszen posted a photo of him holding a National Party rosette.

Asked about that yesterday, Uffindell described holding up the rosette as a "silly thing to do".

Von Dadelszen told the Bay of Plenty Times he believed it was "pathetically small-minded" to criticise Uffindell for this.

"He's the constituent member of Parliament for Tauranga. That has never changed and he's been told to get on with his job," von Dadelszen said. "I support Sam 100 per cent."

Former Tauranga MP Bob Clarkson said it was time to move on.

"He gave [the public] a chance to give their opinion. So be it."

KC Maria Dew. Photo / Supplied

Uffindell was stood down from the National caucus after an allegation was made to RNZ by one of Uffindell's former university flatmates.

Stuff had earlier revealed on August 8 that Uffindell had been asked to leave Auckland boarding school King's College for physically beating a Year 9 student while in 1999.

Uffindell rejected his former flatmate's allegation but admitted he had been a bully at King's College.

Uffindell had told the National Party selection panel of his behaviour at King College before they selected him to be National's Tauranga candidate although Luxon was not advised.

The National Party retained the Tauranga seat after Simon Bridges vacated the seat and when Uffindell won the byelection in June.

