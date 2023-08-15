National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell said he used to do most of the grocery shopping as he did a lot of the cooking. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP Sam Uffindell says his comment that he “gives my wife a break” by doing the grocery shopping once a month is not sexist and merely reflects the fact he works “80-odd hours” a week.

The Tauranga MP has recently copped flak after a video of him in June speaking on a piece of legislation to encourage competition in the supermarket sector circulated online.

“You walk into a New Zealand supermarket and you get a bit of a shock, which is what I try and do at least once a month,” Uffindell said during the third reading of the Grocery Industry Competition Bill, supported by all parties aside from Act.

“I get out there and take the shopping list off my wife and go out there and fill up the trolley.

“Not only is it an excellent way to get a bit of publicity with a National Party jacket on my back, looking like the everyday man, it gives my wife a break, and I get to understand what the current prices are.”

Uffindell also spoke of the horror of daring to pick up a block of aged cheddar.

“I looked at a block of cheese the other day. I was stupid enough to pick up the Tasty from Mainland, the 1-kilo block—it’s a great cheese; yes, it is—but the price of $20 really smacked me, and I thought ‘Crikey, that is an extremely expensive block of cheese’.

“I rightly put it back and went for the more budget block Colby version. I’m sure there are many families around the country who are doing exactly the same, or probably going even further and just leaving the cheese altogether.”

Speaking to reporters today, Tauranga-based Uffindell, who has three young children with wife Julia, said he used to do most of the grocery shopping as he did a lot of the cooking.

“I really liked cooking, you know.”

But this had changed since he became an MP after winning a byelection in 2022, following Simon Bridges’ resignation. He was sworn in during August last year.

“It’s the nature of the job… I’m away a lot, I work 80-odd hours and just don’t get to be at home as much,” Uffindell said.

“So it’s natural that Jules picks up a lot more of the stuff at home. I’d like to do more. You know, I used to do a lot more but it’s just the nature of the role here and it’s probably something that all 120 other MPs will tell you.”

This morning the Herald’s daily podcast The Front Page featured retiring MPs Jacqui Dean of National and Jan Logie of the Greens, who each commented about the intense work life in Parliament.

“I was easily working a minimum of 80 hours a week and still feeling as if I was letting people down, because [you] actually just can’t do it all,” Logie told The Front Page.

Asked if his comment was sexist Uffindell said it was not, and just reflected the “nature of the job”.

“Before I came into politics, I used to do most of it and I did most of the cooking too, because I really like cooking.

“I’ve got a wonderful wife Jules and I’m very grateful for all she does,” he said, adding she had brought up the comments with him.

“When I got home she did give me a bit of stick about that.

“I know my place now.”

Labour MP and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said he and his wife shared the domestic shopping duties “50-50″.

Uffindell is not new to controversy. Less than a month after he won the Tauranga byelection, Stuff revealed historical bullying and assault allegations from his high school days.

Uffindell’s victim claimed he was beaten with bed legs. Uffindell said he could not remember this specific detail, but also could not rule it out.

He was then stood down pending an internal party investigation after RNZ revealed further allegations from his time at the University of Otago.

A woman told RNZ Uffindell was an aggressive bully who once pounded on her bedroom door, screaming obscenities, until she fled through her window.

There were also photos revealed with one image showing underwear being used as trophies in the student flat of Uffindell.

Uffindell was ultimately re-instated after the independent report by Maria Dew, KC, found the allegations were not as reported in the media — there were differing accounts and the allegations could not be substantiated.