National MP Sam Uffindell spoke to the media after the disclosure on Monday of the vicious attack that resulted in him being asked to leave King's College. Video / Mark Mitchell

National MP Sam Uffindell spoke to the media after the disclosure on Monday of the vicious attack that resulted in him being asked to leave King's College. Video / Mark Mitchell

National MP Sam Uffindell has been stood down from the party's caucus while an investigation is carried out into further allegations of bullying raised by RNZ.

The development comes after earlier revelations that the new Tauranga MP, as a teenager, beat up a younger boy at boarding school.

In a statement, National's leader Christopher Luxon said he had been made aware of very concerning accusations about Mr Uffindell's behaviour toward a female flatmate in 2003 while at university.

He said Mr Uffindell disputes the claims - and so an independent inquiry will now be carried out by Maria Dew QC over the next two weeks.

In a separate statement, Uffindell admitted engaging in a "student lifestyle" while at university - including drinking and smoking cannabis - and said a number of his flatmates fell out during his second year.

However, he rejected any accusation he engaged in behaviour that was intimidatory or bullying.