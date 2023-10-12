Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon in the first leaders' debate on TVNZ. Photo / TVNZ

National leader Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins will face off for one last time in the leaders’ debate as both try to capture last-minute votes ahead of election day.

The hour-long TVNZ debate tonight begins at 7pm and will be their third head-to-head encounter, ahead of one last day of campaigning tomorrow.

The NZ Herald team will live-blog it here, and stream the leaders’ media stand-ups straight after it.

It comes as polls continue to show National with the advantage, but needing both Act and NZ First to be able to govern.

Hipkins will be keen to make an impact after some recent polls gave Labour a sniff of hope, showing the vote moving around a bit and the left bloc of parties making some gains on the right.

While it remains very difficult for the left to get the 61 seats to form a government without NZ First, its chances would improve if NZ First fell short of the 5 per cent threshold.

Luxon will be aiming to try to secure more support to help National get there without NZ First – but also reassure voters he will be able to work with Winston Peters.

He said he was feeling calm ahead of the debate.

“I’m just going to be me, and present our ideas as best I can. I think New Zealanders are a bit over all the personal, negative fearmongering stuff.”

Asked if he thought he’d have to up his game after Hipkins rounded on him in the last Newshub debate, he said he thought he’d had a good debate.

Luxon was still hopeful of being able to form a government with Act alone, but said he would deal with whatever the voters delivered. If that included NZ First, he insisted he could make it work and that it would be a stable government that lasted the distance.

He refused to say what National might give ground on to secure that government, or even who he would prefer to install as his Deputy Prime Minister between Act leader David Seymour and Peters.

Labour has also ramped up its attacks on National’s policies and a potential National-Act-NZ First government.

Online Labour ads were prominent throughout the day on news websites, warning of National’s cuts and using its late-campaign attack line regarding Christopher Luxon: “If he wins, you lose.”

This morning, Hipkins cast his vote after delivering a blistering speech on the other parties’ stand on race relations – from co-governance to the Treaty - at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae. “If they win, Māori lose. Their common ground is you. The future of our country cannot be built on the ruins of a people.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind those three leaders and their egos and their drive to sit at the head of the Cabinet table will cause them to implode.”

Luxon responded by saying Hipkins was just grasping at straws. “It’s actually quite sad that in the death throes of this Government, they are literally just throwing anything to see what sticks.”

He would not say whether he thought Peters was good or bad for New Zealand, sticking to saying only that he would work with whoever the voters dealt up to him.

This morning, Luxon did a range of media interviews before visiting an early childhood centre in Te Atatū Peninsula with his education spokeswoman Erica Stanford.