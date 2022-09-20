The Volcanic Alert Level for Taupō Volcano has been raised to Volcanic Alert Level 1. Photo / NZME

The Volcanic Alert Level for Taupō Volcano has been raised to Volcanic Alert Level 1. Photo / NZME

The Volcanic Alert Level for Taupō Volcano has been raised to level one after nearly 700 earthquakes were recorded since May.

There has been an increase in earthquakes and deformation (ground movement) at Taupō since May this year, indicating volcanic unrest was occurring, GNS Science said in a statement today.

GNS had recorded almost 700 earthquakes mainly beneath Lake Taupō, since May including a 4.2 magnitude shake on September 10.

Earthquakes in the Lake Taupō area from January 1 to September 18, 2022. Photo / GNS Science

The alert level system is based on six levels, with the first level indicating minor volcanic unrest.

There have been 17 previous episodes of volcanic unrest in Taupō over the past 150 years with several more severe than what was currently being observed, the statement said.

"None of these episodes, or the many other episodes which would have occurred over the past 1800 years before written records were kept, ended in an eruption."

The last eruption at Taupō volcano was in 232 AD ± 10 years.

The chance of an eruption at Taupō remains very low in any one year, GNS said.

The Volcanic Alert Level for Taupō Volcano has been raised to Volcanic Alert Level 1 (minor volcanic unrest). This minor unrest is causing the ongoing earthquakes & ground deformation at the volcano. Read our bulletin with all of the information here: https://t.co/T9yTR3aF32 pic.twitter.com/FD31y9iYqD — GeoNet (@geonet) September 20, 2022

Earthquakes and deformation could continue in the area for the coming weeks or months, and while some of the earthquakes may be felt in areas around Lake Taupō, the

deformation was currently only detectable to sensitive monitoring instruments.

GNS said the Volcanic Alert Level reflected the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and was not a forecast of future activity.

More to come.