Taupo marina blaze: Pair of motorboats burned to cinders

Two motorboats were practically destroyed by fire in Taupo marina on January 9, 2021. Photo supplied

A pair of motorboats have been burned to a cinder in Taupo's marina today, streaming black smoke across the Waikato town.

Witness Dawn Duncum, was at a friend's place near the Redoubt Rd marina when they noticed plumes of smoke around 5pm.

The fire in Taupo marina broke out around 5pm January 9, 2020. Photo supplied

Smoke could be seen across Taupo from the boat blaze. Photo supplied

The scene at Taupo marina around 5pm January 9, 2020. Fire crews were seen shortly after. Photo supplied

Dumcum said it looked like the blaze had started in a smaller boat before spreading to a larger neighbouring one.

"Hopefully they're all insured."

Duncum said she could see Fire and Emergency crews at the scene.

Fire and Emergency have been contacted for comment.