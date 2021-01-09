Farm tragedies: Man injured in ride-on lawnmower accident in Morrinsville after Waipukurau death

A man has been injured in a ride-on lawnmower accident at rural property in Morrinsville this afternoon - the second serious farm accident today.
Police and St John were called to Kiwitahi Railway Rd, Morrinsville, shortly after 5pm today.
Police would not provide a health status for the man in the accident at this stage.
Read More
- Farmer killed in Central Hawke's Bay quad bike accident named - NZ Herald
- Farm accident victim was 'legend' says longtime friend - NZ Herald
- Federated Farmers on Central Hawke's Bay farmer's death - NZ Herald
- Farm worker dies in harvesting accident - NZ Herald
- Man killed in Maraekakaho tractor accident named - NZ Herald
One person died this morning after a single-vehicle crash on a rural property near Waipukurau.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Emergency services were called at 11.30am after a four-wheel drive farm vehicle rolled.
Medical assistance was provided but the person died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit and Worksafe NZ have been notified.