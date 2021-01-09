Farm tragedies: Man injured in ride-on lawnmower accident in Morrinsville after Waipukurau death

St John ambulance went to Kiwitahi Railway Rd, Morrinsville where a person was injured. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A man has been injured in a ride-on lawnmower accident at rural property in Morrinsville this afternoon - the second serious farm accident today.

Police and St John were called to Kiwitahi Railway Rd, Morrinsville, shortly after 5pm today.

Police would not provide a health status for the man in the accident at this stage.

One person died this morning after a single-vehicle crash on a rural property near Waipukurau.

Emergency services were called at 11.30am after a four-wheel drive farm vehicle rolled.

Medical assistance was provided but the person died at the scene.



The Serious Crash Unit and Worksafe NZ have been notified.