“We kind of know what the consequences are if those shifts aren’t being filled – essentially, the hospital would have to be shut down, and we know that our community wouldn’t have that after-hours care.
“Obviously, at the core of it we care about our community. We want to do the best as possible, but we want to as well make sure we’re looking after ourselves to have a long career.”
No GP practices in Taupō offer after-hours care.
If the hospital were to close because of a lack of staff, the only options for people needing medical care were telehealth or a one-hour drive to Rotorua Hospital.
“Because the night shifts aren’t popular for locum doctors to pick up, the burden of those night shifts falls on the permanent doctors to pick up,” D’Souza said.
“The only way to reduce the amount of night shifts that you do is to drop your overall permanent hours.”
That’s what senior doctors have done; the 3.3 fulltime equivalents are made up of six people, although one is about to leave.
D’Souza said senior doctors could see 15 to 20 people on a night shift, compared with an average of eight to 12 around the country.
“Most emergency departments that have this level of presentations will probably be having at least two to three doctors per shift. That higher volume of patients makes it not a very attractive job for senior medical officers.”
Patients were affected too, particularly in an emergency.
“You could be dealing with an emergency resuscitation where you have to give all your full attention to that patients and there might be 12 other patients waiting in the department, and their waiting time increases.”
Although many senior doctors had left in recent years, D’Souza said he had no plans to, and could see some light at the end of the tunnel with the hope of supervising Australian junior doctors in rural medicine.
The hospital recently received accreditation for that, but would need appropriate numbers of permanent senior doctors to do it.
Education and training were not a focus in hospitals with short-term and locum staff, he said.
Patient Voice Aotearoa’s Malcolm Mulholland recently held a public meeting in the town. There, he was approached by a hospital worker concerned about staffing, who told him about contingencies if shifts were not filled.
“We have been growing Taupō Hospital’s capacity to provide care to more local patients with the introduction of a new CT scanner, which is also available for patients from the South Waikato and Taumarunui; echocardiography services; and the development of a dedicated unit for chemotherapy and medical day-stay services.”
Wilson said Taupō Hospital was continuing to provide important health services to its communities, and there was no intention to close or downsize it.