Te Whatu Ora Lakes works manager Kerry Laing (left), clinical nurse manager of outpatients Casey Kiernan, and associate clinical nurse manager Cilla McClay in one of the new outpatient clinic rooms at Taupō Hospital.

Taupō Hospital opened eight new clinic rooms this week, almost doubling its capacity for outpatient appointments.

The former administration wing in the main hospital building was converted into outpatient rooms over the course of about two and a half months, with each room stripped back and redecorated for its new function.

This included refitting one of the larger rooms into a “whānau room”, with a more informal space for families to attend appointments with their loved ones.

The administration rooms have been relocated to two former houses on site.

The new wing was opened in a short ceremony on September 4, including a blessing from tangata whenua Benoir Midwood-Murray and Te Moananui Rameka.

Cutting the ribbon to the wing was Sandra Foss, a former Taupō outpatient nurse of more than 40 years and patron of the Taupō Hospital and Health Society.

The first clinics in the new wing took place the following day.

The additional space will be used for existing Taupō Hospital clinics and new satellite clinics by doctors at Rotorua Hospital.

Initially, this would involve respiratory, neurology and haematology specialists travelling to Taupō Hospital to see local patients.

The added services meant many outpatients for these clinics could avoid a trip to Rotorua; for patients in Tūrangi, this would save at least two hours on the round trip.

Adding outpatient space enabled the hospital to better serve the community, both now and in the future, said Joe Monkhouse, director of Allied Health, scientific and technical/service manager clinical support services for Te Whatu Ora Lakes.

“We’re able to give care to a greater array of people.

“It really gives us room to grow.”

Taupō Hospital associate clinical nurse manager Cilla McClay said the extra capacity was an asset to the community.

“Our new clinic rooms mean we have the space to provide a broader range of outpatient specialities and services at Taupō Hospital.

“We are really proud to be able to provide care closer to home for our Southern Lakes communities.”

The administrative areas, too, were upgraded as a result of the move, she said.

“The move has also enabled us to create more administrative spaces, including hot desks and a teleconference meeting room.”