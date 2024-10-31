This fast-track pathway applies to specialists trained in anaesthesia, dermatology, emergency medicine, general practice, internal medicine, pathology, and psychiatry.

Health Minister Shane Reti is promising the move is “just another step to improve Kiwis’ access to good, fast healthcare while we progress longer-term initiatives” such as increasing places in both the Auckland and Otago Medical Schools and exploring a third in Waikato.

But, unions on the ground doubt the impact of the fast-track pathway – saying it’s welcome, but not the thing that will make a difference.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton told The Front Page it’s going to be quicker and better for people who already want to come here and practise.

“But in terms of making a substantial dent in our staffing gaps for senior hospital doctors and dentists, that is not what’s going to solve the problem.”

While the entire country has gaps – rural areas are really hurting.

A recent survey by the Rural Health Network found there are “staffing shortages, under-investment, and an increasing burden on facilities continue to impede the recruitment and retention of healthcare workers”.

Dalton said there should be incentives to make sure overseas recruits make it to the regions.

“I think there should be rural allowances in place and in fact, we are in bargaining at the moment.

“Even if a hospital doesn’t qualify as ‘rural’. For example, Tairāwhiti Gisborne. That may not actually meet the definition of a rural hospital, but it’s so remote from the rest of New Zealand,” she said.

New Zealand needs to have a better national conversation about what people have a right to expect when it comes to healthcare here, Dalton said.

“We are going to look into how might we fund our health system differently and whether if we could get broad, um, cross-party, multi-sector wide community agreement about what should be included.

“Would it be possible to establish effectively an independent body that would look at those criteria about what should be provided and then determine what level of funding are needed to ensure that that happens?”

Listen to the full episode to hear more about frustrations around health being a ‘political football’ and what more can be done to calm the crisis.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. The podcast is presented by Chelsea Daniels, an Auckland-based journalist with a background in world news and crime/justice reporting who joined NZME in 2016.

