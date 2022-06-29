Police have released the names of two people that died following a fatal crash in Taupō on June 11.
They were 20-year-old man Riley John Sutherland, and 21-year-old woman Ashlee Kathleen Ennis, both of Marotiri.
Emergency services were called to the fatal two-vehicle crash on Whangamata Rd, near Kinloch, shortly after 11am that day.
A police media spokesperson said enquiries into the crash are ongoing.
"Police extends its condolences to their loved ones at this difficult time."