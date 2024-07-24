Over the school holidays, Tararua police responded to burglaries at Ballance, Ruahine and Alfredton schools.

Inquiries into this offending has resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old woman, who faces a range of property offences.

Williamson said schools are vulnerable targets for property offending, especially at rural locations and outside of school hours.

“Police urge the public to report any suspicious activity at schools in the area.”

Williamson said the destruction of letter boxes and people climbing on roofs of properties were related to a house party on Manila St on July 19 and 20.

Police are following up with forensic inquiries including fingerprints on the mailboxes and conducting area inquires and have not had a positive result.

Williamson said there had been several reports of unlawful hunting in the wider Pongaroa area recently.

As a result, a 30-year-old Woodville man was arrested and bailed to appear in court for unlawful hunting.

Williamson said hunting of any kind requires permission from the landowner of the local authority that has jurisdiction over the land.

“People found unlawful hunting can have their hunting equipment seized, this could include not only firearms, but electronics, hunting dogs and vehicles used to commit the offence.“

He said a conviction for unlawful hunting carries a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and up to two years imprisonment.

Police are asking for public assistance to stop this behaviour, if you witness suspicious activity consistent with unlawful hunting report it immediately by calling 111 and do not confront those involved.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.