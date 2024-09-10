WARNING: Some readers may find the details of this story distressing
The grieving parents of a woman murdered by her partner in the most “inhumane and horrific way” have come face to face with the “scum” to ask him “why?”
Kylie and Erin Field sat with a photo of their daughter, 21-year-old Emma Field, and an urn as they gave emotional statements, describing how Leigh Matthew Fredrick Beer had caused their world to fall apart.
“My baby girl was taken way too soon by someone she loved and trusted,” Kylie told Beer, who sat unmoved in a dock at the High Court in New Plymouth.
A post-mortem determined she was still breathing after the fire started, and her cause of death was the effects of incineration.
After the fire started, Beer waited outside for it to grow, neglecting to phone 111, pull the fire alarm, get a fire extinguisher or change his mind and save Field.
He then began a charade to save Field by hosing the flames, but did not make any real effort and resisted other people’s help.
The injuring with intent to injure charge related to a bystander who took the hose from Beer to assist, leading Beer to assault the man, which Beer claimed was in self-defence.
Beer has maintained he was not responsible for lighting the fire or killing Field, who was referred to as his “soulmate” at trial.
He was previously convicted and jailed on two charges of wounding with intent to injure and one each of assaulting a child, assaulting police and wilful damage stemming from offending in 2012 and 2013.
