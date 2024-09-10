“Why, why, why?” she asked through tears.

Kylie said she had lost not only her daughter but also her best friend, who she described as her “little pocket rocket”. It was her worst nightmare, she said.

“I hate him, he deserves to rot in hell – never get out of jail to hurt anyone else.”

Beer, 33, was found guilty of murder, arson and injuring with intent to injure in a four-week trial earlier this year.

The charges followed the death of his partner Emma Field, whose body was found perished on the bedroom floor of the couple’s New Plymouth flat following a fire that tore through the property on May 27, 2022.

Beer has a history of violence, including against a vulnerable family member, damaging property and losing his temper when drinking.

Emma Field was last seen alive lying on her bed after an evening of partying with her partner and friends.

Today, he returned to court for sentencing before Justice Karen Grau and a public gallery packed with Field’s family and friends, Beer’s supporters and police officers who worked on the case.

Through his victim impact statement, Erin also asked Beer “why” but then conceded he would never get a truthful answer, stating Beer was nothing but a coward and a liar.

“You have taken the most precious possession I have ever had,” Erin said.

Both Kylie and Erin spoke about how following the fire they had taken Beer into their home and helped him, unaware at the time that he was responsible for their daughter’s death.

Erin said Beer “had the audacity to play the victim”, recalling that he had carried around a photo of Field and cried “crocodile tears”.

He described Beer as “scum” and said she had died in the most “inhumane and horrific way” possible.

“You just stood there while my Emma burned.”

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke said it was a cruel, callous and depraved murder.

She said Beer’s behaviour following Field’s death was of someone who has a “numb soul”.

But defence lawyer Julian Hannam said Beer maintained his innocence.

“He is grieving the loss of his much-loved partner,” Hannam said of Beer.

The Crown and defence agreed on the aggravating factors of the case and that a minimum period of imprisonment of 19 years should be imposed.

Justice Grau said Beer had betrayed Field’s trust in the most significant way possible and then abused the trust of her parents.

She was also particularly vulnerable at the time of her death, Justice Grau said.

While it was not a planned or premeditated murder, she said there was still an element of determination.

“Mr Beer you could have saved her but instead you left her to die.”

Justice Grau was not able to apply any discount for mitigating factors, noting Beer had not taken responsibility for the murder and therefore was not remorseful.

Referring to letters tendered to the court in support of Beer, she said while he may possess good qualities, there was also a dark side to him.

Justice Grau took into account his previous convictions and then jailed Beer for life with a minimum period of imprisonment of 17 years.

The fatal fire

On the night of the fire, Beer and Field had friends over and they listened to music, drank alcohol and shared an ecstasy pill.

They planned to head into town together but that never eventuated. Instead, Field went to bed after being subjected to disrespectful comments about her appearance by Beer in front of their friends.

He then, “out of the blue”, punched a glass window, causing blood to splatter throughout his doorway and his friends to leave for town without him.

Beer’s anger intensified after he was ditched, so he returned to their basement flat, in a divided villa on Devon St West, and took it out on Field.

The burnt-out remains of the Devon St West villa in New Plymouth, where Emma Field was murdered. Photo / Police

He flipped the bed she was sleeping on and then set fire to it, leaving her to burn to death.

An investigation determined the fire began at the foot of the bed and was started by a naked flame. A cigarette lighter was found on Beer and a butane lighter at the scene had his blood on it.

Field was alive but likely unconscious when the blaze took hold.

A post-mortem determined she was still breathing after the fire started, and her cause of death was the effects of incineration.

After the fire started, Beer waited outside for it to grow, neglecting to phone 111, pull the fire alarm, get a fire extinguisher or change his mind and save Field.

He then began a charade to save Field by hosing the flames, but did not make any real effort and resisted other people’s help.

The injuring with intent to injure charge related to a bystander who took the hose from Beer to assist, leading Beer to assault the man, which Beer claimed was in self-defence.

Beer has maintained he was not responsible for lighting the fire or killing Field, who was referred to as his “soulmate” at trial.

He was previously convicted and jailed on two charges of wounding with intent to injure and one each of assaulting a child, assaulting police and wilful damage stemming from offending in 2012 and 2013.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.