Today, a two-week trial was scheduled to begin in the High Court at New Plymouth but, instead, Wensor appeared via audio-visual link from a mental health facility for a disposition hearing.

Justice Dale La Hood found the 50-year-old unfit to stand trial and was satisfied that a special patient order was necessary.

He said that if Wensor was certified later as being fit to stand trial, the Attorney General would decide whether he returned to court to face the charge.

Justice La Hood suppressed most of today’s proceedings, attended by several of Levonne’s family, and will issue a ruling in the coming weeks on what could be reported.

It is understood Levonne worked as a receptionist at a kindergarten and court documents state Wensor was a builder.

They have two children and a grandchild.

