Police were notified of the crash at about 3.10am. Photo / NZME

State Highway 5 northwest of Rotorua remains closed this morning as investigations continue following a fatal crash.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash on SH5 at Tapapa. Police were notified of the crash at about 3.10am.

In an update at 9am, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH5 was still closed between SH36 and SH28 and was expected to remain closed while a serious crash investigation took place.

Motorists were urged to delay their journey or face long delays.

UPDATE 9:00AM#SH5 remains closed between SH28 and SH36. The road is expected to remain closed for sometime, whilst a serious crash investigation takes place. Delay your journey or follow the long detour and expect delays. ^MF https://t.co/XQkTdBPemi — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 2, 2022

Police said the single occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Cordons are in place where State Highway 5 intersects with Harwoods Rd and Tapapa Rd.

It's the second fatal crash in two days in the region after a person died on SH5 at Waimangu, south of Rotorua on Wednesday night.