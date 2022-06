Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5. Photo / NZME

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a crash at Waimangu, south of Rotorua.

Emergency services were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 shortly before 10pm Wednesday.

Diversions were put in place and lifted around 2.30am.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.

Police said this morning the death would be referred to the Coroner.