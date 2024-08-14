Taonga species fighting back from extinction

Kakī / black stilts numbered just 23 birds in 1981, but are now recovering well. Photo / Liz Brown, DoC

In 1981 the kakī, or black stilt numbered just 23 birds. The native wading bird was on the brink of extinction.

Last week, nearly 160 birds bred in captivity were released into the Mackenzie Basin to join the 170 or so birds in the wild as part of a recovery programme that is turning around the fate of this taonga species.

Dean Nelson, senior biodiversity ranger for the Department of Conservation (DoC) in Twizel says 80 birds were released at Lake Tekapo and a further78 into the Tasman Valley in early August.

Sub-adult kakī / black stilts are released into Te Manahuna / Mackenzie Basin at Tasman Valley. Photo / Liz Brown, DoC

“Staff will provide the newly released sub-adult kakī with supplementary feeding for up to six weeks to help them settle into their new environment while they are learning to fend for themselves,” Nelson said.