Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Who is Tamatha Paul - the councillor James Shaw stood aside for in Wellington Central?

Georgina Campbell
By
7 mins to read
Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS

Tamatha Paul fought against liquor bans as a student, pulled the plug on a $76 million loan for the airport as a councillor, and is now eyeing the Wellington Central electorate after Green Party

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand