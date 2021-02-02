Taita hit and run: Victim's family implore driver to come forward

Mother-of-two Anna Chesterfield. Photo / Supplied

The family of a mother-of-two seriously injured in a hit and run over the weekend are imploring the driver who fled the scene to turn himself in.

Lower Hutt woman Anna Chesterfield, 37, remains in Wellington Hospital after being hit by a car on High St, Taita, shortly after midday on Saturday.

The driver did not stop, but police found the vehicle believed to be involved at a Lower Hutt property yesterday.

Chesterfield's cousin Nicky Wilton said the discovery of the car was "great progress".

"We were pleased that the car has been found, just a bit unfortunate that the driver hasn't been found yet, so hopefully that happens soon," she said.

"It will be weighing on their conscience, so I just implore that individual to hand themselves into police just so that this matter can be resolved and we can get closure for the family."

The grey Mitsubishi Diamante had been partially concealed, in such a way that the smashed windscreen and other damage was not immediately obvious, police said yesterday.

The car was not found at the address of the registered owner, and officers were going through CCTV footage in a bid to find the driver.

A police spokesperson said they were "making positive lines of inquiry".

The hit and run occured on a pedestrian crossing on High Street, Taita. Photo / Jack Crossland

Wilton said Chesterfield was "on the mend" and awaiting surgery on her leg, but the extent of recovery ahead of her was still unknown.

A Givealittle page Wilton created to assist in her recovery had already generated more than $10,000.

"Initially we just set up the page so that family and friends could give to help her out in her recovery, but it's just taken off, we're so thankful and blown away by people's kindness and generosity."