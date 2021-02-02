Wellington flat wallpapered in hundreds of Whittaker's wrappers

A collection of nearly 400 Whittaker's wrappers that wall-papered a Wellington flat has transferred hands to the next generation of chocolate-loving students.

The wrappers of a year-and-a-half's worth of Whittaker's were advertised on Facebook page Vic Deals on Tuesday, with another flat "purchasing" the collection for two blocks of chocolate.

The flat of four Victoria University students began collecting wrappers from the New Zealand chocolate brand about 18 months ago, said 21-year-old Taylah Shuker.

"Just before Whittaker's raised the price of their blocks of chocolates we went to the supermarket.

"And they had some on sale so we got what we thought was a mini year's worth of chocolate to supply our flat through exams and study."

Shuker said the flatmates - Kate Standish, Kate Haszard, Mara Leyland and herself - finished the blocks "a lot faster than we had anticipated" and decided it would be a waste to throw away the wrappers.

"It's something that's quite uniquely beautiful in its own way.

"One of our flatmates just started to pin them up on the walls with Blu-Tack and it just sort of spiralled on from there.

"Every time we bought a block or had guest appearances from friends and family who brought blocks, they would sign their blocks of chocolate on the wall.

"It was like one of those guest signatures – when you came into our house – if you had a wrapper you would sign it and put it up on the wall."

Flatmates Taylah Shuker, Kate Standish, Kate Haszard and Mara Leyland had been collecting the wrappers for a year and a half. Photo / Supplied

Shuker's favourite flavours were Berry Biscuit and Hokey Pokey, but she said the fan favourites in the flat were Dark Ghana Peppermint, Peanut Butter and Coconut.

But the classic Creamy Milk was the most common wall-appearance.

When moving out of their flat earlier this week the students counted just under 400 Whittaker's wrappers.

Shuker said they had fortunately managed to take them all down without removing any paint.

"We posted it on Vic Deals just to sort of float the interest and see if anyone would be willing to take them.

Creamy milk had been the most common appearance on the wall. Photo / Supplied

"We kind of jokingly said we would take them for a block of chocolate, and they very kindly gave us two which was unexpected.



"We didn't expect anything for them but they were really kind in starting our next chocolate wall."

Their chocolate wall had become famous among friends and family, and the flatmates were already planning another in their new flat.

"I know it's cheesy but it demonstrates the power of chocolate in bringing people together," Shuker said.

"It's definitely something that got us through our studies."