Tairua boat rage: Convicted murderer admits boat rage role,convicted and fined

A man was caught on camera ramming a family's boat and sinking his own in a boat-rage incident in Tairua. Video / Supplied

A convicted murderer has admitted his role in a boat rage incident at a Coromandel wharf that went around the world.

John Frederick Dixon today admitted a charge of doing a dangerous activity involving ships and assaulting Catherine Maree Browning after the incident at Tairua on January 23.

This morning he was convicted and fined $750 in the Thames District Court. He was also given nine months supervision.

The incident was captured on video and involves swearing, shouting and arguing - and finishes with the inflatable dinghy starting to sink after an enraged Dixon drives into the boat Browning was on.

Browning resigned as deputy principal of Tairua School after the incident and was granted diversion over her role in the incident when she swung an oar at Dixon.

Dixon, who is subject life parole, was recalled to prison following the January incident.

The Hamilton District Court heard at the time that due to his criminal history an interim recall order came into effect immediately, pending a final decision by the Parole Board.

It shows the man claiming the people onboard caused $1000 worth of damage to his dinghy after they exceeded the speed limit.

Dixon drove his dinghy into the boat during the argument, which was caught on camera.

"You piece of s*** you've just caused $1000 of damage," Dixon screams.

"You drive past my boat, you rock it if you're not doing 5 knots."

He then circled around the boat ramp while Browning - who was convicted and discharged on a charge of assault - grabs a wooden oar.

When a tells the man there are children onboard their boat, Dixon replies, "I don't care."

He then drives directly into the back of the boat, causing damage to one side of his inflatable dinghy, which then starts deflating.

Browning, holding a wooden oar, can then be seen in the water swinging it at the Dixon several times as he attempts to get away while young children can be heard crying in the background.

Court documents state that Dixon said "he was just giving back what the other vessels deserved after damaging his vessel".

He declined to make a formal statement or be interviewed by police.

However since the incident he had now indicated he "feels sorry for the victim and the consequences this incident has caused".

As there was no damage to any other vessel there was no reparation sought.

Dixon's murder conviction

Dixon has spent the past three decades on parole after he was convicted of murdering another man at the age of 16.

He was released from prison in 1987 after serving eight years for the murder of Joseph Hishon in 1978.

John Frederick Dixon during an earlier appearance in the Thames District Court. Photo / Belinda Feek

Dixon was found guilty of bashing Hishon to death after he refused to loan him money.

Hishon was found in a pool of blood and died from "extensive head injuries" and a broken skull.

Dixon admitted to punching and kicking Hishon, crying to police after the crime and claiming he had only wanted to knock him out.

Psychiatrists at the trial found Dixon had severe anger issues and a personality disorder and had been sent to a boys' home at the age of 11 after his parents struggled to control him.

The trial heard Dixon had "marginally abnormal brain functions" and he had "a tendency to overreact to threats, teasing or any excitement".