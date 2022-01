The ‘unprecedented’ uptick in drownings over the 2021/2022 summer holiday period is alarming. Video / NZ Herald

A swimmer swept out to sea at Waipatiki Bech has been rescued with the help of a member of the public.

Police, a St John ambulance, coastguard and a rescue helicopter were called to the scene about 9.40am on Friday morning.

Waipatiki Beach, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

A St John spokeswomen said both swimmers had been checked out by ambulance staff - the swimmer swept out was in a minor condition and treated on scene.

The member of the public who went out to help the swimmer required no medical treatment.