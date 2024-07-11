His lawyer Murray Gibson confirmed he would be advising Tamihere to pursue the next and final avenue of appeal. His legal team, who are acting pro bono, would need to seek and be granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Tamihere is now in his 70s and lives a quiet life with his partner at their home in Sunnyvale, West Auckland, working part time. As a life parolee he still has to check in regularly with his probation officer.
He told Tamihere’s trial in 1990 that Tamihere had described nearly being sprung by two people in the bush.
His evidence tended to corroborate the account of two trampers, who said they encountered Tamihere with a young, blonde, European-looking woman near Crosbie’s Clearing north of Thames on April 8, 1989.
Harris was convicted of perjury in connection with that evidence in 2017, after which media organisations won the right to unmask him as the infamous “Witness C”.
In their judgment released on Thursday, the panel of three Court of Appeal judges, Justices Christine French, Forrest Miller and David Collins, said the admission of his evidence could have affected the jury in the 1990 trial.
“We find that the admission of the evidence of Roberto Conchie Harris at Mr Tamihere’s trial may have affected the jury’s verdicts and accordingly amounted to a miscarriage of justice,” their judgment said.
But they found the miscarriage of justice was not sufficient to set his convictions aside.
The first explanation put forward at the trial, before Höglin’s body was found, was that Tamihere killed the pair at Crosbie’s Clearing.
After he was convicted, and two years to the day after he was charged, Höglin’s body was found in a shallow grave by pig hunters near Whangamatā, more than 70km from where the Crown said the murders happened.
Now more than 30 years later, the court had adopted the Crown’s suggestion that the couple were killed near the east Coast, Gibson said.
“There’s no evidence that they went over there at all. And there’s no evidence they ever met Tamihere.”
Tamihere has long maintained he was innocent, pursuing his case on appeal even after he was released on parole from his life prison sentence in 2010.
After his conviction in 1990, Tamihere took his case through the appeal court to the Privy Council, and lost, before being granted a rare royal prerogative of mercy to be allowed to take it back to the Court of Appeal.
He stole the car - something he has always admitted.
Weeks later, after the Swedes’ disappearance had sparked the largest land-based search in New Zealand history, Tamihere was linked to the car.
The Hughes connection
Tamihere has always claimed that police framed him.
The head of the investigation, Detective Inspector John Hughes, had also been involved in the case against Arthur Allan Thomas, who was found guilty over the Crewe murders in 1970.
Thomas was released after nine years in jail and given nearly $1 million in compensation; a Royal Commission of Inquiry said that detectives had planted fake evidence, and police had produced fake confessions from two prisoners.
“It causes us grave concern that very senior police officers were so obviously ready to place credence on such unreliable, self-interested, and, in the case of the first inmate, deluded evidence,” the commission’s report said.
“I believed that he [Harris] was sincere for his motive for coming forward... He was respectful to the Crown, Defence Counsel and everyone and explained why he was there. He was sick of listening to Tamihere quoting about what he had done,” Hughes told the IPCA.
Hughes admitted to travelling to Christchurch to appear at Harris’ parole hearing in 1992, telling the Parole Board that Harris had given evidence at the Tamihere trial, “nothing more”. The board postponed its decision until a further hearing six months later, when it recommended releasing Harris.
The IPCA found the allegations of police misconduct had “no validity whatsoever”.