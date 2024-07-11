However, it said that new evidence in the case trumped that, and the appeal court still believes beyond reasonable doubt that Tamihere murdered Höglin and Paakkonen.
“For that reason, the miscarriage does not justify setting the convictions aside,” the judgment said.
The latest Crown theory says Tamihere killed Höglin first, close to where his body was found in a shallow grave two years later. It says Tamihere then drove Paakkonen in the engaged couple’s car to another location and killed her too.
“The Crown says the evidence points overwhelmingly to Mr Tamihere as the person responsible.”
Tamihere was first convicted of the Swedes’ murders in 1990.
He has long declared his innocence, before and after he was released from his life prison sentence on parole in 2010, after serving 20 years.
He has previously admitted stealing the couple’s car, but denied ever meeting them.
He won the right to go back to the Court of Appeal after all the usual avenues to challenge his convictions were exhausted, due to a rare grant of the royal prerogative of mercy in 2020.
Two events since the 1990 trial led to the referral back to the court.
The first was the discovery of Höglin’s remains in bush near the Wentworth Valley west of Whangamata in 1991.
This was a considerable distance from where two trampers said they encountered Tamihere with a young, blonde, European-looking woman near Crosbie’s Clearing north of Thames on April 8, 1989.
The Swedes had last been seen in Thames the day before.
The second event was the discrediting of evidence from a prison informant, Robert Conchie Harris, who told the trial that Tamihere had disclosed to him nearly being “sprung” by two people in the bush – an account which tended to corroborate the trampers’ account.
“We have considered the evidence about Mr Höglin’s remains and the possible motives for murder – a confrontation in the bush, robbery or sexual assault – which were suggested at a trial or before us,” the Appeal Court justices said.
“We find that the evidence points to a sequence of events in which the couple drove to Wentworth on April 7 or 8, and met their attacker there.
“Mr Höglin was killed and Ms Paakkonen was abducted and killed somewhere else,” the decision said.
“Having regard to the manner of Mr Höglin’s death and the evidence that she (Paakkonen) was not killed at the same time and place, the most likely motive for his death was a desire to abduct Ms Paakkonen for the purpose of sexual assault.”
The court said it also had admissions, reluctantly made by Tamihere when presented with evidence against him, about his movements and his dealings with the couple’s property.
The Crown’s 1990 case was further questioned when Witness C, unmasked as murderer Conchie Harris, was convicted of eight counts of perjury in 2017.
A jury found Harris had lied about Tamihere confessing to murder in prison, after jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor took a private prosecution.
Three years later, then Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy, on the advice of then Justice Minister Andrew Little, granted Tamihere the royal prerogative of mercy, referring his case back to the Court of Appeal.
That was the appeal avenue decided today.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.