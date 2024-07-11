A month and a half later, with no sign of the couple, the largest-ever land search in New Zealand ensues. Photos of the couple and their car are splashed all over the media, but the search comes up empty except for Paakkonen’s wallet and jacket, found about halfway between Crosbies Clearing and where their car was parked on Tararu Stream Rd.

Around the same time, police finally catch up with Tamihere. He’s already behind bars for rape when he’s charged with murdering Hoglin and Laakkonen; a tourist linked him to their car after recognising it in a photo, and telling police that Tamihere had given him a ride in it.

Tamihere initially denies but eventually admits to stealing the car and selling some of the couple’s belongings, but says he’s never met the couple.

So began an ongoing murder mystery spanning more than three decades, which includes:

poor police practices that almost jeopardised key testimony

accusations of police bribery

a retraction of testimony followed by a retraction of the retraction

key roles from prisoners, including one who lied at the double murder trial, and another whose actions ultimately sent the case back to court more than three decades later

Tamihere, who had a prior conviction for the 1972 manslaughter of Mary Barcham, a 23-year-old stripper, was found guilty and spent almost 20 years in prison before being paroled.

He’s spent half his life arguing his case and seeking a retrial. He claims that police framed him.

Circumstantial evidence

At the time of the 1990 trial, there were no bodies, and no murder weapon. Much of the evidence was circumstantial.

That included the testimony of two trampers who were at Crosbies Clearing on April 8, the same day or the day after the Swedes had started their hike. The trampers said they saw an ill-at-ease woman resembling Paakkonen with a man they later identified as Tamihere.

Several issues arose from their testimony:

They said the man was either clean-shaven or had a small moustache or some small beard growth; Tamihere’s moustache at the time was a big, bushy handlebar.

Best police practice was not followed.

The trampers weren’t shown an identity parade that included Tamihere and then asked to identify the man they’d seen.

One of them identified Tamihere after seeing a photo of him held by police. They were also told to go to the Thames courthouse and see Tamihere for themselves, after which they both identified Tamihere as the man they’d seen at Crosbie’s Clearing.

Their evidence was initially ruled inadmissible, but a higher court reversed this because it found their testimony was high quality.

Other key witnesses at the trial were three jailhouse snitches, who all said that Tamihere had admitted the murders to them. Witness C, in particular, had shared a cell with Tamihere and provided specific details that had supposedly come from Tamihere’s constant boasting:

He’d sexually assaulted them both after meeting them at a picnic area.

He’d killed Hoglin by beating his head with a lump of wood.

He was with Paakkonen at one point when he “almost got sprung” by “a couple” who came across them. This tended to corroborate the trampers’ testimony.

He’d strangled Paakkonen, and then weighed down the bodies and dumped them both in the Firth of Thames.

He’d stolen Hoglin’s watch and given it to one of his sons

There was also Tamihere’s changing story when confronted with new evidence about where he’d been, or what he’d done with the couple’s property.

Tamihere was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

The importance of the details in Witness C’s testimony - who in 2018 was unmasked as life criminal Roberto Conchie Harris - remains contested. Were they central to the convictions, or would the verdicts still stand in their absence?

The ‘skeleton’ and the perjury

Two discoveries in particular have cast shadows of doubt over the case.

The first took place only 10 months after the verdicts: Hoglin’s body was found not at sea, but by pig hunters in a shallow grave in the bush near Whangamatā, about 70km from where police said the murders had taken place.

A pathologist said Hoglin did not die from a blow to the head, but appeared to have been stabbed. And the watch - supposedly stolen and given to Tamihiere’s son - was also still on the body.

Paakkonnen’s body has never been found, despite renewed efforts last year.

Tamihere appealed but the Court of Appeal, in 1992, said there was still “convincing circumstantial proof”, and Hoglin’s body - or skeleton, by the time it was found - didn’t provide any substantive new evidence. He was then denied leave to appeal to the Privy Council in 1994.

The second is the reason the case returned to the Court of Appeal at the end of last year: the long and twisted tale of Harris’ detailed testimony.

Five years after the verdicts, in 1995, Harris swore an affidavit retracting his evidence, saying he’d made it up on the promise of $100,000 from police, and help with parole.

This twist was publicly revealed the following year in dramatic fashion: in a phone interview between broadcaster Paul Holmes and Harris from prison. But soon afterwards, Harris retracted his retraction, saying he’d signed the affidavit because gang members in prison had threatened him.

A further twist came two decades later, in 2016, when lifetime criminal Arthur Taylor filed a private prosecution alleging that Harris’ testimony was all lies. Taylor, behind bars at the time and known as the “jailhouse lawyer”, said that Harris had confessed as much to him while in prison. The jailhouse snitch looked like a victim of further jailhouse snitching.

Any hope for Tamihere’s case had been extinguished in 1994 when he was denied a chance to be heard at the Privy Council. But when Harris was found guilty on eight counts of perjury, in 2017, that hope was suddenly rekindled.

It properly reignited in 2020, when Tamihere was granted the Royal Prerogative of Mercy, a rare legal avenue for criminal cases to be reopened where a person may have been wrongly convicted.

The following year, Harris, himself a convicted double-murderer, died while still in prison, age 70.

The long march of justice

Tamihere’s case returned to the Court of Appeal in November last year, 33 years after his original trial. The focus was on those two specifics: Hoglin’s body and Harris’ lies.

The Crown argued Harris’ testimony was an inconsequential “slender strand” of the prosecution’s case, and the guilty verdicts would have happened without it.

It further argued that the discovery of Hoglin’s body strengthened its case, claiming new evidence showing Tamihere had been staying near where the body was found. The fact that this was 70km from where the murders were originally thought to have happened showed that Tamihere had lied about his movements to keep the investigation far from the body.

The defence said the opposite: the perjured details - including being almost sprung by a couple - were central to the Crown case because they made the jury more likely to accept the other circumstantial evidence - such as the trampers’ testimony. The lack of any victim’s body further enhanced this likelihood.

The court’s decision, released today, agreed with the Crown and declined to quash Tamihere’s convictions. It noted the new evidence that Tamihere had a bivvy site less than a kilometre from where Hoglin’s body was found, and that he’d been in the area in early April.

The trampers’ evidence identifying Tamihere at Crosbie’s Clearing on April 8 with a woman resembling Paakkonen was reliable, the court said.

While this on its own did not prove Tamihere’s identity beyond reasonable doubt, that threshold is reached when combined with other evidence including Tamihere’s use of the couple’s key to access their car - establishing a direct connection to them - his “proven lies” about his movements, and the way he treated their possessions (he knew the owners weren’t coming back for them).

The trampers had also identified several items they’d seen at Crosbie’s Clearing - a poncho, hooped tent, and tomahawk - that were similar to items later found in Tamihere’s house. “It would be a most extraordinary coincidence if the items found at his house were not those the trampers described seeing with the man at Crosbies Clearing.”

The court said it was impossible to know what happened but the evidence pointed to the couple parking their car at or near Wentworth Valley - near Tamihere’s bivvy site - on April 7 or 8. They encountered Tamihere, and Hoglin was killed. Paakkonen was abducted and killed elsewhere, and their car was then driven to Tararu Creek Rd where it was seen on April 9.

Paakkonen could have been killed near where her wallet and jacket were found, about halfway between Crosbies Clearing and the end of Tararu Creek Rd.

‘Shit happens’

Tamihere, the brother of former Labour MP and current Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere, was paroled in 2010 after his 14th appearance before the parole board.

He is now 70. He has a wife, sons and grandchildren, and lives a fairly normal life mowing lawns and cleaning at a West Auckland marae.

He told the Herald last year on the eve of the Court of Appeal hearing that he had “no clue” what happened to the Swedish couple, and hoped the court would order a retrial.

“There’s a lot of stuff, the grounds that our side are arguing, that should be put before a jury.”

Of all those years in prison, he said: “You can get all bitter and twisted about it, but all that does is end up in the nuthouse. You’ve got to get to a stage where, if you’re gonna let it prey on your mind, you know insanity is on the other side of that door.

“Shit happens, and this happened, so we just keep going ... Everyone likes to believe the police, the Crown, and [that] the system is all hunky dory. Life’s not like that. It never was.”

Tamihere has always claimed that police framed him.

The head of the investigation, Detective Inspector John Hughes, had also been involved in the case against Arthur Allan Thomas, who was found guilty over the Crewe murders in 1970.

Thomas was released after nine years in jail and given nearly $1 million in compensation; a Royal Commission of Inquiry said that detectives had planted fake evidence, and police had produced fake confessions from two prisoners.

”It causes us grave concern that very senior Police officers were so obviously ready to place credence on such unreliable, self-interested, and, in the case of the first inmate, deluded evidence,” the commission’s report said.

The report did not name any officers in relation to the confessions, nor was there any sign of Hughes’ involvement in the planting of fake evidence.

But Hughes did provide evidence about Thomas being in the Crewe home that was wrong, and which allowed Thomas’ credibility to be attacked under cross-examination.

Hughes died in 2006. The Post reported last year that Hughes had bragged to Sir Bob Jones that “I nailed [Tamihere] by making up all the evidence”.

Hughes was also spoken to as part of the Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation, in 1996, into Harris’ claims of a $100,000 police offer and help to get parole in exchange for saying Tamihere had confessed the murders to him.

Hughes told the IPCA that the claim of a $100,000 bribe was “absolute rubbish”.

“I believed that he [Harris] was sincere for his motive for coming forward ... He was respectful to the Crown, Defence Counsel and everyone and explained why he was there. He was sick of listening to Tamihere quoting about what he had done,” Hughes told the IPCA.

Hughes admitted to travelling to Christchurch to appear at Harris’ parole hearing in 1992, telling the Parole Board that Harris had given evidence at the Tamihere trial, “nothing more”. The board postponed its decision until a further hearing six months later, when it recommended releasing Harris.

The IPCA found the allegations of police misconduct had “no validity whatsoever”.

More than two decades later, a jury found Harris guilty of perjury during Tamihere’s trial, sparking the events that reopened the case in the Court of Appeal last year.

Timeline

1989: Paakkonen and Hoglin disappear on the Coromandel Peninsula

1990: Tamihere is convicted of murdering the couple and sentenced to life imprisonment

1991: Hoglin’s remains are found near Whangamatā

1992: The Court of Appeal rejects Tamihere’s appeal

1994: Tamihere denied leave to appeal to the Privy Council

1995: Witness C swears an affidavit retracting his evidence

1996: Witness C retracts his retraction

2010: Tamihere is released on parole

2016: A private prosecution brought by “jailhouse lawyer” Arthur Taylor alleges Witness C lied at Tamihere’s trial

2017: Witness C is sentenced after being found guilty of perjury, and not guilty of perverting the course of justice in relation to his affidavit

2018: Witness C drops his appeal against the perjury convictions and is later revealed as Roberto Conchie Harris

2020: Justice Minister Andrew Little announces Tamihere’s case is heading back to the Court of Appeal after a Royal Prerogative of Mercy application.

2023: Tamihere’s case is heard in the Court of Appeal

Today: Court of Appeal upholds Tamihere’s convictions.

