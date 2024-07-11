Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

David Tamihere’s 34-year justice saga: Two murdered backpackers, and an ongoing tale of lies and jailhouse snitching

Derek Cheng
By
13 mins to read
The infamous 'Witness C' who was found guilty of perjury after claiming David Tamihere boasted of a double murder in 1989 has been named.

April, 1989.

Swedish backpackers Urban Hoglin, 23, and Heidi Paakkonen, 21, head into the Coromandel Forest Park. It is April 7 or 8.

Their white Subaru is seen on April 9, parked at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime