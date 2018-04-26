Voyager 2021 media awards
Witness C revealed: The story behind Roberto Harris, the man who lied at David Tamihere's trial

13 minutes to read
The infamous 'Witness C' who was found guilty of perjury after claiming David Tamihere boasted of a double murder in 1989 has been named.

Sam Hurley
By
Sam Hurley

Senior reporter

Who is Witness C? He is best known for giving evidence at one of New Zealand's most infamous murder trials, but he is also a double murderer who tried to escape from prison and was awarded $20,000 by the government for his efforts. Now, the Herald can reveal the name, the criminal history and the life of a man whose identity has been kept hidden from the New Zealand public for nearly three decades.

David Tamihere spent two decades in prison for the twin backpacker murders he always denied committing.

The Crown's pursuit to convict him was, in part, formed around the "powerful" testimonies of three secret jailhouse informants.

