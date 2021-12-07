Swanson death: Man accused of murdering David Yates in mental health facility

Police were called to Candia Rd in Swanson on the morning of Saturday November 13. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man accused of killing David Keith Yates in West Auckland last month has undergone assessments at a mental health facility.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is at the Mason Clinic Regional Forensic Psychiatry Services in Auckland.

The clinic provides forensic mental health services to the northern region's courts, prisons and general mental health services.

He is charged with the murder of Yates, 65, in Swanson between November 12 and 13 after the man's body was found at a home on Candia Rd.

The 31-year-old was initially charged with assault and resisting a police officer.

"It appears he is unwell," his lawyer Nicholas Wintour told the High Court in Auckland today, and that a clinical update indicated so.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald adjourned the matter to January 26, without plea, when consideration of his fitness to stand trial may be needed.

"Pending mental health issues, it is appropriate to continue name suppression through to the next callover at January 26," Judge Fitzgerald said.

During the man's first appearance at Waitakere District Court last month, he did not respond to or engage with Judge Kevin Glubb, and did not acknowledge if he could hear and understand the proceedings.

During that hearing, Wintour told the court the man also refused to engage with him, and he wanted to order a psychiatric assessment.