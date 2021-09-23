Suzanne Paul 'still smiling' despite health scare, collapse on Zoom call

Suzanne Paul remains in hospital after she took a turn during a zoom presentation at the home she shares with fiance Patrick Kuhtze. Photo / Supplied

Infomercial queen Suzanne Paul is "smiling and her bubbly self" and thanking well wishers from her hospital bed a day after collapsing during a motivational speech.

The small screen doyenne, best-known as the face of beauty product Natural Glow, was rushed to an Auckland Hospital yesterday having a turn in her home during a Zoom lockdown presentation to around 250 people.

Paul's fiance Pat Kuhtze said his partner of three years remained in hospital this morning and was scheduled to undergo a heart scan.

But the couple, who were forced to be separated under strict district health board visiting protocols, remained upbeat despite the health emergency.

"She's still smiling and still her bubbly self," said session drummer Kuhtze.

"She should be alright. She's pretty tough."

He said since news of Paul's collapse, the couple had been inundated by thousands of messages from well wishers.

"I think I must have answered around 5,000 messages yesterday from people who cared for her. I reckon I've sprained my thumb!"

TV personality Suzanne Paul is in an Auckland hospital after collapsing during a Zoom presentation this week. Photo / Supplied

He said his partner was touched by the outpouring of support.

"She thanks everyone for their beautiful messages."

Kuhtze, who was in another room when Paul collapsed, said he heard a chair tip over but didn't see what happened.

"I was in the office. I heard her chair but I didn't realise that she had blacked out because I wasn't in the same room. Then she called out to me and I came in.

Organisers hosting the virtual event had turned off the video link to her screen soon after the episode.

"I said, 'You must have fainted' but the organisers rang me and said it looked like it was a bit more serious and they said to phone an ambulance."

Despite facing a health emergency Paul appeared more concerned that she had not finished delivering her speech.

"She was shocked that it happened but she was more upset that she had let people down for the last 10 minutes of the speech. She said, 'Can I go back on?'"



She was then ferried to hospital by ambulance where doctors wanted to admit her and check her heart. She spent last night in a ward.

The pair had kept in contact with each other through text messages.

"I went and parked out at the car park yesterday for about five hours but because I wasn't too sure what was happening but you're still not allowed in so I had to come home," said Kuhtze.

Suzanne Paul and Patrick Kuhtze enjoy the Boxing Day races at Ellerslie in 2018. Photo / Norrie Montgomery.

Medical staff had been monitoring her heart overnight and conducting tests to rule out anything more serious, he said.

Kuhtze said reports Paul had been diagnosed with cancer in recent times from cancer were incorrect and likely connected to another woman with the same name.

Paul announced her engagement to the actor and drummer in March last year.

They planned to be in Bangkok where Kuhtze would pop the question over a romantic meal, but lockdown saw them stuck in New Zealand, where they got engaged during an episode of Married at First Sight.