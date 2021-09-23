Suspicious package found at Department of Corrections building in Dunedin

A suspicious package has been found at a Department of Corrections office building in Dunedin.
A police spokeswoman said the package was reported to them about 10.15am on Thursday.
Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector James Ure said a section of the street remained closed at 1.30pm.
Read More
- Police respond to report of suspicious package at Christchurch Airport - NZ Herald
- Cocaine bust: Christchurch sex shop figure charged, in custody after police raid - NZ Herald
- Families of Christchurch mosque shootings to get information package on how loved ones died - N...
- Christchurch terror attacks: Police release evidence report, new details on March 15 massacres ...
"The building, including a retail premises on the ground floor, has been evacuated as a precaution.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"Police are currently waiting for specialist staff to examine the package.
"The area is expected to remain closed for the next few hours and people are asked to avoid this part of Stuart St where it intersects with Moray Pl."