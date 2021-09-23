Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Suspicious package found at Department of Corrections building in Dunedin

Police cordoned off a building in the Dunedin CBD after responding to a report of a suspicious package on the premises. Video / ODT

Otago Daily Times

A suspicious package has been found at a Department of Corrections office building in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said the package was reported to them about 10.15am on Thursday.

Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector James Ure said a section of the street remained closed at 1.30pm.

"The building, including a retail premises on the ground floor, has been evacuated as a precaution.

"Police are currently waiting for specialist staff to examine the package.

"The area is expected to remain closed for the next few hours and people are asked to avoid this part of Stuart St where it intersects with Moray Pl."