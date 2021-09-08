Updated: Christchurch Airport evacuated, bomb disposal unit arrives after item of interest found

09-09-2021 The Christchurch airport domestic terminal is in the process of being evacuated as a precaution.

Christchurch Airport was evacuated after an item of interest was found in a bag at the screening checkpoint.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware at 8am and the domestic terminal was evacuated as a precaution.

Police are making enquiries and speaking with two people in relation to the incident.

The public was let back into the airport at about 10.30am after the New Zealand Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended.

Hundreds of people were standing outside waiting to know what was going on.

Police at Christchurch Airport on Thursday after an item of interest was found. Photo / George Heard

Lance, who was heading back to Auckland, was one affected traveller who has been evacuated.

"We were upstairs in the Koru Lounge and there was an announcement to say evacuate the building immediately. the sirens went off."

Christchurch Airport has been evacuated after an item of interest was found this morning. Photo / George Heard