Updated: Christchurch Airport evacuated, bomb disposal unit arrives after item of interest found

Christchurch Airport was evacuated after an item of interest was found in a bag at the screening checkpoint.
A police spokesperson said they were made aware at 8am and the domestic terminal was evacuated as a precaution.
Police are making enquiries and speaking with two people in relation to the incident.
The public was let back into the airport at about 10.30am after the New Zealand Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended.
Hundreds of people were standing outside waiting to know what was going on.
Lance, who was heading back to Auckland, was one affected traveller who has been evacuated.
"We were upstairs in the Koru Lounge and there was an announcement to say evacuate the building immediately. the sirens went off."