Three arrested after police intercept package containing 2kg of liquid meth

The courier parcel came from Thailand and was intercepted by police in Wellington. Photo / File

Three people have been charged with importing illicit drugs after police intercepted a courier parcel from Thailand containing 2kg of liquid methamphetamine.

Operation Torpedo was a joint investigation involving police and Customs.

It began when Customs officers intercepted the courier package which had been sent to an address in Wellington in March.

A further package containing 1kg of methamphetamine was intercepted in late April.

In total, 3kg of methamphetamine, amounting to more than 60,000 doses, was intercepted.

"The joint operation has directly prevented this drug from getting on to Wellington streets and causing irreparable harm to our communities," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said.

"This is another example of police working collaboratively with Customs in order to prevent the devastating harm created by the sale and supply of illicit drugs."

Three people were arrested today, two men aged 38 and 26, and a 25-year-old woman.

The trio have been charged with importing methamphetamine. The two men are also facing charges of offering and supplying methamphetamine.

They are all due to appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Inquiries are ongoing and police are not ruling out further charges.