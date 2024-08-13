A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he got up about 4.30am to go to the toilet and let his cat outside.

When he opened the door he saw flames coming from his neighbour’s home.

“[The flames] were coming straight out in a ball,” he said.

“They did get quite high.”

He evacuated with his housemate and said the two people who were living inside the burning home also evacuated safely by the time he got outside.

“It is something different that is for real,” he said, of the early morning blaze.

He said firefighters were quickly on the scene and put out the fire.

He said it did not spread to any neighbouring homes including his own.

Three police vehicles were parked outside the property as of 9am.

MORE TO COME