Raglan dairy farmers Jason Dickey and Jay Crowhurst hit the surf to enjoy time off the farm and recharge their batteries. Photo / DairyNZ

Waikato farmers will be catching waves instead of cows today as the annual Surfing for Farmers season kicks off in Raglan.

Surfing for Farmers organisers say it is a nationwide initiative inviting farmers to take a break from their all-consuming businesses and enjoy fresh air, exercise, and connect with fellow farmers.

One day a week, farmers can head along for a surf, yarn and barbecue. Those who haven’t surfed before get a free lesson.

Raglan Surfing for Farmers organiser Matte Kirk, a former dairy farmer now working as a rural professional, started Surfing for Farmers in Raglan a year after the initiative began in Gisborne in 2018.

Farmers now take part at 27 locations nationwide. Other Waikato areas that take part are Waihī and Pauanui.

Kirk said he had been a surfer all his life and he loved sharing it with others.

“It’s great to see farmers at the beach after a hard day’s work, getting into the ocean for an hour or so, then enjoying [the] camaraderie with other farmers, friends and family. They get a lot out of being in a new environment and learning new skills.”

He said in previous years between 20 and 60 farmers had come to the event Raglan each week. Sessions run once a week over December, February and March.

Farmers come from all over Waikato including Raglan, Te Awamutu, Ōhaupō and Pirongia.

Raglan dairy farmer Jason Dickey will attend the event for the second year. He said he was looking forward to hitting the surf and improving his skills.

“It’s great to get away from the farm and do something completely different. I enjoy catching up with everyone, walking on the beach and watching the waves then jumping in. I’ve never been a water person, so it’s great to give surfing a go and challenge myself.”

Farmers Jason Dickey and Jay Crowhurst pictured with surfboards are flanked by DairyNZ farm performance representatives Kylie Brewer and Kent Weston-Arnold. Photo / DairyNZ

Ōhaupō farmer Andrew Young said it was great to see people of all ages and levels of surfing experience taking part.

“I love being out in the water. The waves are different every time which adds to the challenge. When they’re really big, it takes more energy to catch a wave so you get great exercise and a sense of achievement.”

This season, DairyNZ is supporting Surfing for Farmers in eight regions – Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Lower North Island, West Coast, Canterbury and Southland.

DairyNZ general manager for farm performance Sarah Speight said it was a great initiative.

“It’s... supporting farmers’ wellbeing where they spend quality time in their community doing something different. Support from the partners in this positive initiative is a great example of the collective spirit of our sector to support each other.”

Fonterra, Beef and Lamb New Zealand, Jarden, Ballance, Bayleys and Rabobank are also supporters of Surfing for farmers.

Registrations to take part in the events can be made online.

