Emergency services leave the scene of a firearms incident in Sunnyvale, West Auckland. Video / Hamish Fletcher / Jay Dealr

A man is seriously hurt after being shot in his arm and leg during an incident in West Auckland this afternoon.



Police were alerted to the incident on Wattle Road in the suburb of Sunnyvale at around 1:20pm today.



"On arrival, a male was located with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. He has been taken to hospital where he is reported to be in a serious condition," police said this afternoon.



"The local community will notice an increased police presence while staff make enquiries in the area," police said.

Cordons blocking off Wattle Road were dropped just before 3:45pm. A scene guard remains in place at the address where the man was shot.

An Eagle helicopter was flying overhead as the incident unfolded and cars were turned around from Wattle Road.

Police at the scene in West Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Police and ambulance respond to a firearms incident in Sunnyvale, West Auckland. Photo / Hamish Fletcher

A St Johns spokesperson said they were notified at 1:14pm and sent one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.

A patient was taken to Auckland Hospital with moderate injuries.