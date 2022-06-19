Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Sunny Kaushal: Vaping is running rings around cigarettes, so why ruin this?

5 minutes to read
Action on Smoking and Health found 97 per cent of youth vapers had previously tried a cigarette and almost all had stopped. Photo / 123rf, File

Action on Smoking and Health found 97 per cent of youth vapers had previously tried a cigarette and almost all had stopped. Photo / 123rf, File

NZ Herald
By Sunny Kaushal

OPINION

The reports have an air of familiarity.

"Vaping has become a growing problem in schools, with some pupils even illegally importing vapes from China and selling them on to their mates for a profit.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.